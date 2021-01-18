Arkansas expands COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday expanded its distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and people aged 70 or older.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is 70, is set to get his first dose of the vaccine Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Arkansas reported 976 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, which Hutchinson said on Twitter is part of “an improved trend.”

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University said that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has increased by 137, an increase of 5.5%.

Arkansas health officials say the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is at 4,311.

By midday Monday, teachers and school staff were already receiving vaccinations at Baptist Health in Little Rock.

