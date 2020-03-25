Arkansas expedites licensing process for doctors and nurses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Medical Board is expediting the licensing process for the state’s doctors and nurses, Governor Asa Hutchinson said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Hutchinson said the board has approved 100 new physicians and 300 new nurses in March so far.

The emergency temporary licensure allows resident physicians who have completed 1 years of internship to enter the medical field as doctors.

The Arkansas State Board of Nursing has also accelerated its process, issuing its licenses within 24 hours, the governor said.