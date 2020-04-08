Arkansas governor says no stay-at-home orders for cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor, who has resisted issuing a stay-at-home order for his state to combat the coronavirus, has opposed even allowing such restrictions at the local level.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that those restrictions need to be handled on a statewide basis. Arkansas is one of a handful of states that hasn’t issued a stay-at-home order.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott says he would like to issue such an order for his city.

Health officials say the number of cases in Arkansas has risen to at least 997. The state has reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 18.