Arkansas health official addresses treatment for COVID-19 vaccine side effects

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With more Arkansans now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, many have concerns about side effects and what they could do to prevent them.

Some common side effects of the vaccine are headaches, a slight fever, and soreness or swelling, but health officials say there isn’t anything you can take to prevent them.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says while there’s no data to show if ibuprofen or acetaminophen will interfere with the vaccine, she warns taking something like Benadryl to prevent allergic reactions could do more harm than good. “We absolutely request that people do not do that. Because it will not prevent a severe allergic reaction. It may actually mask it initially, so people would get a delayed recognition that they’re having an allergic reaction and a delayed treatment. So we do not want people to take antihistamines beforehand,” Dillaha said.

While side effects can prove to be uncomfortable, Dillaha says it’s safe to take Tylenol or Advil after getting your shot.