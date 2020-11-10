Arkansas issues new virus guidelines for places of worship

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new guidelines for places of worship in Arkansas on Tuesday.

According to the new guidelines, masks need to be worn at all times by all congregants, “except those who are exempt under ADH guidelines.”

“Unmasked congregational singing is the primary driver of transmission in churches – even if people are six feet apart,” the new guidance states.

Strict six-foot social distancing is to apply for everyone aside from family groups, both indoors and outdoors, and seating in the sanctuary should follow this distancing.

Hutchinson shared the following data on Tuesday showing COVID-19 case totals in places of worship by county in Arkansas.

“We respect the separation of church and state. They make their decisions on their own governance and how they handle things, but we do provide the guidelines that we ask them to take into consideration from a public health standpoint, and they’ve done a remarkable job in respecting those guidelines,” Hutchinson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers