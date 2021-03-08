Arkansas launches toll-free vaccination appointment hotline

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that Arkansans can call a new toll-free number for assistance with scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Hutchinson said the new system will be supplementary to the existing system, which asks Arkansans to contact a pharmacy or provider for an appointment directly.

The governor said that some in the state have struggled with going online to make their appointments, and the Department of Health is devoting 20 personnel to a call center to assist Arkansans with navigating their way to an appointment.

The line — (800) 985-6030 — will be open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning today, Hutchinson said.

Translation services are available.

