Arkansas lawmakers meet at basketball arena amid coronavirus concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A basketball arena has been converted into a temporary Arkansas House chamber due to coronavirus concerns as lawmakers meet to address a budget shortfall because of the outbreak.

The House and Senate convened on Thursday to take up a plan to allow Gov. Asa Hutchinson to use the state’s surplus to prevent some budget cuts because of the $353 million shortfall.

Legislative leaders say they hope to wrap up the session early Saturday morning.

The Senate is meeting at the state Capitol, but with restrictions on how many members can be on the floor.