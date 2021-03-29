Arkansas lawmakers reject bid to end coronavirus emergency

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected an effort to end the emergency declared in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Legislative Council made the move on Monday, effectively voting to allow the governor to keep his emergency powers to curb the virus’ spread for another two months.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged lawmakers to allow him to continue the emergency declaration, saying ending it would send the wrong message.

Hutchinson last month lifted most of the restrictions issued because of the virus and has said the state is on track to end its mask mandate on March 31.