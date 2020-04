LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin will hold a virtual town hall with Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and how Arkansans can protect themselves and others.

Griffin will stream the town hall on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.

The event will be streamed from Griffin’s office in the Arkansas State Capitol.