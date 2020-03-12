ARKANSAS: local coronavirus closures

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus disease, COVID-19, a pandemic, is forcing disruption for planned events and daily routines across the country, and world. The World Health Organization recommends aggressive action to cut down on the spread of the disease. Here is what Arkansas is doing as a proactive measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
BUSINESESS:
Arkansas State Capitol closed to the public beginning Friday, March 13.
CONCERTS:
EVENTS:
- Bentonville Bike Fest postponed to August 7-9, 2020
- Bentonville Film Festival postponed to August 5-8, 2020
- Little Rock Police Unity Ball postponed to a yet determined date
- Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week Spring 2020 will be combined with NWA Fashion Week Fall 2020 in October.
- Rights After Wrongs, Little Rock postponed to a yet determined date
- Sustainability Summit conference in Little Rock postponed to a yet determined date
SCHOOLS:
- University of Arkansas suspends all in-person classes. Online classes begin on March 16.
- Bauxite Public Schools in Saline County are closed until March 30
SCHOOL MEETINGS/CHANGES
- Bentonville Schools: all parent-teacher conferences and Student Success Plan conferences will be done by email or telephone. Teachers will notify parents/guardians. On Twitter: @Bville_Schools.
- LISA Academy postponed 6th Annual Arkansas STEM Festival, Little Rock, future date TBD.
SPORTS:
- SEC Tournament suspends regular season/championship competition. This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.
TRAVEL:
- Princess Cruises “voluntary pause of global operations” of 18 cruise ships for 60 days, March 12 to May 10.