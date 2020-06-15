Arkansas moves into Phase Two of reopening

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas is moving into Phase Two of reopening starting today, Monday, June 15.

Several rule changes will go into effect as the state enters Phase Two, including increasing the number of people allowed into various businesses.

Large indoor venues like theaters, museums, and funeral homes — and large outdoor venues like arenas and concert halls — can have up to 100 people inside at a time.

These businesses can increase to 66 percent capacity only if a plan is approved by the Secretary of Health.

When it comes to casinos, restaurants, and bars, businesses will also be allowed to increase capacity to 66 percent.

In all cases, staff who come into regular contact with customers must continue to wear a mask.

Anyone who comes into these facilities must wear a face covering as well, and all groups must stay six feet apart from each other.

Lucius Mhoon, owner of Susan’s Restaurant in Springdale says the distance rule is the biggest hurdle facing his business.

“What’s holding us back isn’t the limit on capacity. Currently we are at 33 percent, and as we go into the 66 percent phase, the six-feet distance just limits us so much. Even if I sit every seat available, I can only get to 45 percent capacity.

He has expanded his space by adding a tent outside to create an outdoor patio.

At this time, buffets and salad bars are to remain closed.

Businesses are advised to have hand-sanitizing stations throughout their facilities, and signs to discourage people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions, from entering.

Phase Two directives provided by the Arkansas Department of Health are listed below:

June 15: Directive for Reopening of Casinos Phase II

June 15: Directive on Business Limitations Phase II

June 15: Directive on Resuming Bar or Club Operations Phase II

June 15: Directive Regarding Large Indoor Venues Phase II | To submit an increased capacity proposal for agriculture related events (rodeos, fairs, livestock shows, etc), please click HERE, all other proposals click HERE.

June 15: Directive Regarding Large Outdoor Venues Phase II | To submit an increased capacity proposal for agriculture related events (rodeos, fairs, livestock shows, etc), please click HERE, all other proposals click HERE.

June 15: Directive on Resuming Elective Dental Services Phase II