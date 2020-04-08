Arkansas National Guard helps amplify farmers’ worker shortfall

ARKANSAS – The Arkansas National Guard is encouraging unemployed National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, veterans, students, and anyone needing employment to assist Arkansas farmers.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis through Arkansas, the agriculture industry is in the midst of a crisis. It’s currently impacting the Arkansas agricultural industry through critical manpower shortages and the inability to hire migrant workers.

The pay is up to $20 per hour based on experience and the possibility of housing and meals may be available depending on location.

The skills and abilities that are needed are things like the ability to drive a tractor or sprayer, connecting implements, the ability to lift and load seeds or chemicals up to 50-75 lbs a bag, basic mechanical skills and many others.

If you’re interested and looking for work, you can sign up on the Farm Corps Facebook page here.