Arkansas opens vaccine eligibility to Phase 1-C

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is opening up its vaccine rollout to those in Phase 1-C, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

The move goes into effect today, March 16, Hutchinson said.

Those who are now eligible include:

  • Arkansans ages 16 to 64 with health conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19 &
  • Essential workers in:
    • Energy
    • Finance
    • Food service
    • Information technology & communications
    • Legal
    • Media
    • Public health/human services
    • Public safety
    • Shelter and housing
    • Transportation and logistics
  • People residing in high-risk settings: including those who are incarcerated or detained; those living in group homes, congregate settings, or crowded housings; and student housing such as dorms or Greek housing

