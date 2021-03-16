Arkansas opens vaccine eligibility to Phase 1-C

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is opening up its vaccine rollout to those in Phase 1-C, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.
The move goes into effect today, March 16, Hutchinson said.
Those who are now eligible include:
- Arkansans ages 16 to 64 with health conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19 &
- Essential workers in:
- Energy
- Finance
- Food service
- Information technology & communications
- Legal
- Media
- Public health/human services
- Public safety
- Shelter and housing
- Transportation and logistics
- People residing in high-risk settings: including those who are incarcerated or detained; those living in group homes, congregate settings, or crowded housings; and student housing such as dorms or Greek housing