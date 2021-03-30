Arkansas opens vaccine eligibility to those age 16+

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every Arkansan over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

“It might take some time to get the appointment that you want, but we’re opening it up because we want to make sure we maximize every opportunity to get this life-saving vaccine into the arms of Arkansans and to accelerate that to the extent that we can,” Hutchinson said.

The governor shared the state’s vaccine call line, 1-800-985-6030, which helps direct Arkansans to where they can receive the vaccine.