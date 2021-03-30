Arkansas opens vaccine eligibility to those age 16+

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every Arkansan over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

“It might take some time to get the appointment that you want, but we’re opening it up because we want to make sure we maximize every opportunity to get this life-saving vaccine into the arms of Arkansans and to accelerate that to the extent that we can,” Hutchinson said.

The governor shared the state’s vaccine call line, 1-800-985-6030, which helps direct Arkansans to where they can receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers