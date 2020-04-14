Arkansas PBS to continue AMI broadcasts for remainder of school year

CONWAY, Ark. (News Release) — Arkansas PBS announced today that it will continue to support at-home learning through “Arkansas AMI” for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19 closures. The educational programming and classroom materials are produced in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

“Arkansas AMI” provides curriculum-based programming that supports DESE learning guides that are available online and at a local level through school districts that are participating in this format of AMI instruction.

Utilizing wide-ranging media tools, Arkansas PBS is uniquely positioned to reach Arkansas families with learning resources through the power of television and a variety of digital platforms.

Arkansas PBS will continue working to expand broadcast coverage in gap areas. Network over-the-air broadcasts currently reach 76% of the state, and Arkansas PBS is in conversations with cable and satellite providers to carry the primary channel to ensure families have access to AMI programming during school closures. Access to Arkansas PBS educational programming is important, especially for the 42% of families living in rural areas that may have little or no broadband capability.

Viewers can currently watch “Arkansas AMI” on the following platforms:

Daily broadcast on ARPBS-1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 22. Additional information, including content by grade and related resources, is available at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

Livestream at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

On demand by 10 a.m. each day, and archived, at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami. These videos will remain available for the entirety of school closures due to COVID-19, and longer as online rights allow.

On the free Engage Arkansas PBS app for iPhone and Android.

On the PBS Video app on mobile and streaming devices (Apple TV, Roku, etc.).

On the Arkansas PBS channel for YouTube TV subscribers.

“Arkansas AMI” features five compelling Arkansas Teachers of the Year hosting segments of each AMI day. The daily schedule beginning weekdays at 8 a.m. is divided into the following programming blocks:

8-9:30 a.m.: Grades Pre-K-2

9:30-11 a.m.: Grades 3-5

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Grades 6-8

Content, which covers a wide variety of topics, is aligned with current state and federal standards so that programming is flexible enough to serve as both supplemental and fundamental, based on the needs of school districts. Lesson plans can be downloaded by individuals, parents, caretakers and others who want to use these resources at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

Additionally, PBS is partnering with WORLD Channel on a content block for children in grades 6-12, which will be made available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday on ARPBS-4 WORLD beginning Monday. Information on how to watch WORLD Channel is available at myarkansaspbs.org/channelinformation.

Anyone needing assistance with the broadcast or finding Arkansas PBS on TV should contact Arkansas PBS at 800-662-2386 or info@myarkansaspbs.org, while anyone needing help with educational instruction should contact the Arkansas PBS education team at 501-682-0317 or AMIhelp@myarkansaspbs.org. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas PBS is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life. Arkansas PBS delivers daily, essential, local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through multiple digital platforms, including on-demand services and YouTube TV, and the distinct channels Arkansas PBS, Arkansas PBS Create, Arkansas PBS KIDS, Arkansas PBS WORLD and Arkansas PBS AIRS on SAP. Members with Arkansas PBS Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. Arkansas PBS depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org. Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).