CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS will livestream the Special Legislative Session of the 92nd General Assembly on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Governor Asa Hutchinson called for the session in order to ask legislators to cover the projected loss in state revenue due to the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

You can view the broadcast on the Arkansas Citizens Access Network (AR-CAN), myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.