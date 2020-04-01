Arkansas prison farm worker tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A farm employee at an Arkansas prison has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Department of Corrections Spokeswoman Dina Tyler says the employee at the Cummins Unit found out he was positive over the weekend and has not been at work for more than a week.

Tyler says the employee did not work inside the prison and did not have any up-close, direct contact with inmates.

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to at least 566 Wednesday, which is an increase from 523 the day before.