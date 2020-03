LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’ coronavirus (COVID-19) response at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 16 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas are now confirmed, according to the Department of Health's website.