Most Arkansas public schools to stay open, according to 1 school district

School is not out!

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Only the Arkansas Department of Education has the authority to cancel classes for the coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a memo sent to parents and guardians by the Prairie Grove School District on Thursday, March 12.

Prairie Grove School District (PGSD) is trying to calm down the rumors and concerns and said the district has not canceled classes.

The PGSD said it will closely monitor the situation working with health department officials and state agencies to do what’s best for students.

However, PGSD has canceled all student and staff school-related travel outside of the state for at least the next two weeks. The district will determine if any exceptions will be made, according to the website.

