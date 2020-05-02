Arkansas receiving adequate amounts of PPE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management reports that the state is currently receiving adequate amounts of personal protective equipment.

Director of ADEM, AJ Gary, says that it’s receiving the shipments weekly and is working closely with the Arkansas Department of Health and UAMS to determine which equipment to purchase. Purchased equipment is then stored in a warehouse where it waits to be distributed to hospitals and clinics as needed.

“It’s truly been a team effort to have all of these people involved in it so that we can make sure we’re getting the PPE in but also getting it out as quickly as we possibly can,” Gary says.

Gary also says economic development officials are compiling a list of vendors selling cloth masks to send to local city and state leaders as the gyms and restaurant begin to open back up.