Arkansas recommends self-quarantine for travelers from New York, international locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending a 14-day home self-quarantine for all travelers from New York State and international locations, the department announced on Thursday.
Due to high rates of COVID-19 in New York and abroad, all travelers are advised to quarantine for 14 days from the date they left the location.
If you develop fever, cough, or other symptom of COVID-19, you should contact your doctor for advice on where to be evaluated.
You can find details of home quarantine here: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-self-home-quarantine
The Arkansas Department of Health recommends the following:
- Remain at home and avoid all public activities. This means do not go to work, church, school, stores (including grocery stores), nor any public events or places.
- Do not have visitors in your home.
- If you live in a home with other people, stay in a separate room. If that is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from them.
- Wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer often. Do not share personal items such as dishes, cups, forks, spoons, towels, etc.
- Do not leave your home except to get medical care. If you need to see a doctor for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call us at your medical provider to discuss the care you need.
- In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Tell them that you are in self home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until a health care provider asks you to remove it.
- ·Do not use any public transportation (buses, taxis, ride share services, or airplane).
- Check yourself for fever twice a day. This means taking your temperature in the morning and before bed at night. Write it down in a log or piece of paper.
For other COVID-19 questions, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus .