Arkansas reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s dashboard, 1,987 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths were reported due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, July 23.

There are 13,784 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 871 people are hospitalized and 159 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,041.

There have been 115,162 PCR tests this month and 59,724 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 262

Benton – 220

Washington – 169

Today’s report shows the highest increase in vaccine doses administered in weeks. This is progress, but with an increase of over 1,000 active cases and 22 new hospitalizations, we’re in a race to get more vaccines into arms before school starts. pic.twitter.com/glOPKKCj4w — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 23, 2021

Of the state’s 2,763,160 vaccine doses, 2,269,728 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 267,517 people have received only their first dose, while 1,041,356 people are fully vaccinated.

40% of the 12-and-up population are fully vaccinated. 10% of the 12-and-up population are partially vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows the highest increase in vaccine doses administered in weeks,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “This is progress, but with an increase of over 1,000 active cases and 22 new hospitalizations, we’re in a race to get more vaccines into arms before school starts.”