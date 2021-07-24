Arkansas reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday that the Arkansas Department of Health will resume releasing statewide COVID-19 updates on weekends.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 2,015 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths were reported due to the virus in Arkansas on Saturday, July 24.

There are 15,032 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 875 people are hospitalized and 155 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,048. 

There have been 125,117 PCR tests this month and 63,625 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 268
  • Benton – 181
  • Washington – 145

