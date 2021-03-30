Arkansas schools required to develop plan for in-person learning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools are now required to develop a new plan for continuing in-person learning.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, there are new rules schools need to follow.

Districts need to post their plans publicly by April 15.

Districts will then need to take public comment and provide a modified plan for the summer and fall.

Secretary of Education Johnny Key said it helps that schools have already been open since the fall.

“In probably every case, this is simply going to be a modification of your ready for learning plan that you adopted and published back in the fall,” Key said.