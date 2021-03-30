Arkansas schools required to develop plan for in-person learning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools are now required to develop a new plan for continuing in-person learning.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, there are new rules schools need to follow.

Districts need to post their plans publicly by April 15.

Districts will then need to take public comment and provide a modified plan for the summer and fall.

Secretary of Education Johnny Key said it helps that schools have already been open since the fall.

“In probably every case, this is simply going to be a modification of your ready for learning plan that you adopted and published back in the fall,” Key said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers