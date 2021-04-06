Arkansas Secretary of Health urges Arkansans to take COVID-19 booster shots

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More and more Arkansans are not getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says the state is seeing a number of people who are either missing their second appointment or just choosing not to return. “It’s very important you become fully immunized with the vaccine,” Romero said.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations require a second shot. Three or four weeks after the first is given.

To find out where to can get a second dose, call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-985-6030.

