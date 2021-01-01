Arkansas sees new record in daily COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas hit a new daily record of COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 4,304 new cases. Benton County leads the state with 588 while Washington County has 388. Sebastian County has 271.

The total number of active cases went up by 1,741 to 23,930.

There are 1,185 hospitalizations in the state. Ten less than yesterday.

The amount of deaths has risen by 35 to 3,711.

Governor Hutchinson said in a tweet. “As we enter this new year, our first resolution should be to follow guidelines. We all must do our part.”