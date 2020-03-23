Arkansas sees shortage of personal protective equipment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson said that the state is experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and only received 25% of the amount they requested from the federal government.

PPE includes essential items and supplies for medical professionals such as masks, gowns, and gloves. The state of Arkansas currently has devoted $30 million dollars to spend on equipment but is still looking for the best places to spend it.

Hutchinson said he wants Arkansans to understand how intense the competition for things like PPE is and adds, “We’re competing with New York, we’re competing with California, we’re competing with England, we’re competing with Germany and every country because it’s a global pandemic.”

Hutchinson also said that while he greatly appreciates people who want to donate these items in quantities of 50 to 200, he wants people to know he’s trying to purchase such items in the million quantity.