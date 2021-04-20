Arkansas sees uptick in COVID-19 variant cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas sees a 25-percent uptick in COVID-19 variant cases since last week.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says in that same time, Arkansas has seen a 70-percent increase in the U.K. variant.

Dr. Romero says now is the time to vaccinate in order to get ahead of the variants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. We are not testing every sample, but we will probably find this to be higher as we go forward,” Romero said.

He says in states that have many of variant cases, children have been especially vulnerable, so children 12-and-under are the next group of people he wants to see vaccinated by early summer.

