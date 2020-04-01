Arkansas state representative tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after the Legislature met for a special session.

Rep. Reginald Murdock says he’s in isolation at his Marianna home and doesn’t currently have any symptoms. Murdock says he underwent testing on Monday.

Arkansas lawmakers met last week for a marathon session to approve a $173 million fund to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, with the House meeting in a basketball arena instead of the Capitol. Health officials say the state has had at least 566 cases.