LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday that Arkansas plans to return to on-site learning in August with ‘Arkansas Ready for Learning.’

The plan will allow for “flexible” onsite instruction in case interruptions occur due to the pandemic. The onsite learning will be supplemented with online courses as needed, Hutchinson said.

The plans presented by the state on Thursday are presented below: