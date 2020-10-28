Arkansas Surgeon General tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: , Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe posted on Twitter today announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R) of Rogers, Dist. 3

Bledsoe announced that he is already self-isolating and is working from home. In the post, he also made mention that his family has symptoms as well.

On Monday it was announced Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R) of Rogers tested positive Sunday for the virus. Cecile is the mother of Greg Bledsoe.

Cecile is the 7th lawmaker to test positive in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week.

A House spokeswoman on Wednesday said Rep. Marcus Richmond tested positive for the virus. He’s the 10th lawmaker and the latest in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week.

