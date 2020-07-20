Arkansas Tech University releases student housing pandemic plan

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Tech University Department of Residence Life released details on Monday of its plan for students to return to on-campus housing for the Fall 2020 semester.

The school says efforts to “create a safe residence hall environment” have been underway at ATU throughout the summer, and all residential facilities have been sanitized in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Entrances and hallways at ATU housing facilities will be prepared with signage directing one-way traffic in and out of buildings, and occupancy limits will be posted inside in common areas like laundry rooms, kitchens, and lounges.

Computer labs and study rooms will either have physical dividers or will be closed if social distancing is not possible.

Each room will be limited to no more than two occupants, and guests from outside the building will not be permitted inside residence halls or apartments. There will be limited in-room visitation among residents of the same building.

All Arkansas Tech University students who plan to be on campus will be required to complete a daily health screening at the outset of their day at www.atu.edu/pandmeicrecovery.

Students must also wear masks when in a public space and social distancing is not possible.

The school says violators of the pandemic-related policies will be “subject to the ATU student conduct process.”

“We want to attempt to be educational in our response if and when there are cases of non-compliance,” said Amy Pennington, ATU associate vice president for student affairs, dean of students, and Title IX coordinator. “If a student refuses to comply and is a threat to the health and safety of our university community, interim suspension will be possible.”

In the event that students need to be isolated due to possible exposure to COVID-19, the university says 50 on-campus beds have been reserved as quarantine spaces.

Arkansas Tech resident assistants will be assigned a cohort of 25 to 30 students and will engage in “regular interactions with members of their cohort and facilitate discussions designed to reinforce co-curricular programming.”

The co-curricular programming offered by the ATU Department of Residence Life will be conducted through a virtual delivery method.

According to the university’s pandemic recovery website, there are currently two cases of the novel coronavirus within Arkansas Tech University.

Moving In:

From July 31 to August 8, students living in residence halls will have the option to drop off their belongings in their room on a contactless, by-appointment basis.

Appointments will be spaced out to allow for social distancing and disinfection of “high-touch surfaces” such as door handles and handrails.

Students may bring two helpers with them to move in, and everyone must complete a daily health screening process to participate.

If you participate in the drop-off process during this window, you may move in on August 15

Arkansas Tech students who do not use the drop-off option will move in at an assigned time between August 10-14. For these students, there will be a centralized, contactless drive-thru check-in.

For more information about the move-in process, call (479) 968-0376.