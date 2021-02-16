Arkansas to allow events with up to 100 attendees without state approval

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas updated its directive on large indoor & outdoor events on Tuesday, no longer requiring approval from the Arkansas Department of Health for events with few than 100 attendees.

Previously, the directive required organizers of events with more than ten attendees to submit a plan for approval to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The directive will now apply only to events with more than 100 attendees, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said the move was made “because of the progress we’ve made.”

Indoor venues affected by the directive include auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theaters, museums, arenas, sports venues, race tracks, stadiums, amusement centers, convention centers, and recreational facilities.

You can view the updated directive on Large Outdoor Venues below: