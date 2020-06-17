Arkansas to allow visitation at nursing homes starting July 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday that Arkansas will allow visitation at some long-term care facilities to resume effective July 1.

The move will only apply to facilities that have completed testing and meet the criteria outlined in the guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Some facilities may fall behind the start date of July 1, but many will be ready to start then and into the holiday weekend, according to guidance shown by the state on Wednesday.

Visits must be scheduled in advance, and the space must be sanitized in between visits.

Outdoor visits are preferred, but indoor visits will be allowed for residents who cannot be safely moved outside or when the weather is hot.

The state set out to test all nursing home residents and staff in Arkansas in the month of June and hopes to complete testing in all facilities by the end of the month. As of Saturday, there have been 150 facilities tested with 250 remaining.

The 13,000 tests have returned 113 positive results: a 0.9 percent positivity rate.