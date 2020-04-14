Arkansas to install message boards at state borders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Department of Transportation will install signs at entry points around the state advising travelers that out-of-state recreational lodging is prohibited in Arkansas.

The move is part of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s targeted effort to limit out-of-state travelers from visiting Arkansas for recreational purposes.

“Our attractions have always been a draw for them,” Governor Hutchinson said. “We first saw that at the Buffalo River Scenic National Park, we’ve seen in it our state lodges and campgrounds. We had reports that people from out of state were actually trying to get out of the hot spot and stay in our motels.”

The permanent signs will read:

Out of State Rec Lodging Prohibited

Mobile message boards will read:

No Rec. Lodging for Out of State Travelers

The signs were developed by the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Police, Hutchinson said.

The governor noted the mandate does not apply to visitors coming to Arkansas for essential services, such as health care workers.