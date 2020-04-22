Arkansas to lift restrictions on elective procedures, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas will lift restrictions currently in place banning elective procedures in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday.

The move will go into effect next Monday, April 27, the governor said.

According to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, hospitals will begin accepting day-surgery patients but will not yet perform procedures requiring an overnight stay.

Patients will be required to have had no contact with a COVID-19 patient over the previous 14 days and must not exhibit any symptoms.

Smith said hospitals would start with a smaller volume of patients and build up over time, making sure adequate personal protective equipment is available.