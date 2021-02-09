Arkansas to remain in current vaccine phase for foreseeable future

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state will continue only vaccinating some Arkansans in phase 1B of its vaccination plan for the foreseeable future.

Currently, only those in phase 1B who are 70 and older, school staff, and first responders who weren’t included in phase 1A are eligible to get shots.

Hutchinson says others who are included in this group won’t be vaccinated until waiting lists shrink.

Hutchinson says, “We want to get deeper into that population before we move into additional segments.”

He says he doesn’t expect more groups in phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan to begin getting shots until March 1 at the earliest.