Arkansas unemployment rate soars above 10% in April

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ unemployment rate jumped to 10.2% in April as employers shed jobs and shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said Friday that the state’s civilian work force dropped by 69,598 last month.

All sectors posted losses, with the biggest coming in leisure and hospitality jobs.

The state says jobs in educational and health services also showed a steep decline, mostly because of the temporary closure of some medical facilities. The state’s unemployment rate in March was 5%.

