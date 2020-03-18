Baptist Health-Fort Smith establishes free hotline for COVID-19 questions

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas and Oklahoma residents with concerns about the coronavirus can now call a free hotline established by Baptist Health-Fort Smith for answers, according to a release from the hospital on Wednesday.

The number is (479) 709-6845.

It is staffed by nurses from Baptist Health-affiliated clinics from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The hotline is designed to help residents “better understand conditions from the comfort of their homes” and to receive directions on the next steps for care.

If you’re in need of immediate medical care or suspect COVID-19 exposure, the hospital says you should call your provider or 911 and let them know the situation before visiting any facility.

A Baptist Health Urgent Care location is also available in Fort Smith for patients who may be concerned about the coronavirus. The center offers online scheduling before arrival.