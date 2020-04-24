Baptist Health opens coronavirus testing site in Fort Smith, across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In response to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s call for a two-day COVID-19 testing surge in Arkansas, Baptist Health is opening testing sites across the state, including the River Valley.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, you’re encouraged to call your health care provider first and follow their guidance.

The Fort Smith testing site will be located at 7200 South Zero St. at Ben Geren Park.

Baptist Health will have testing available in these other locations while supplies last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25:

Arkadelphia: 10 Montgomery Drive, parking lot of Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley

10 Montgomery Drive, parking lot of Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley Conway: 625 United Drive, behind Baptist Health-Conway

625 United Drive, behind Baptist Health-Conway Heber Springs: 20 Baptist Health Drive, behind Baptist Health-Heber Springs

20 Baptist Health Drive, behind Baptist Health-Heber Springs Little Rock: 1120 Medical Center Drive, parking lot of The Inn at Baptist Health

1120 Medical Center Drive, parking lot of The Inn at Baptist Health Malvern: 1001 Schneider Drive, behind Baptist Health-Hot Spring County

1001 Schneider Drive, behind Baptist Health-Hot Spring County North Little Rock: 3333 Springhill Drive, east entrance of Baptist Health-North Little Rock

3333 Springhill Drive, east entrance of Baptist Health-North Little Rock Stuttgart: 1609 North Medical Drive, parking lot of Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic

For questions about testing sites set up by Baptist Health, call the 24/7 COVID-19 information hotline at 1-888-BAPTIST. The hotline is staffed by nurses to help residents better understand their conditions and receive direction on next steps for care should they be concerned about exposure to COVID-19.