Baptist Health seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine study

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research in Little Rock is recruiting volunteers for a “late-stage, Phase 3” study on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Baptist Health website, the study will last approximately 25 months with 8 visits to the Clinical Research office, and participants will receive up to $1,125 for their time and travel.

To qualify, you must:

Be 65 years old or over, retired or working OR Between the ages of 18-64 and currently work outside of your home.

Have no known history of COVID-19 infection

Have no history of anaphylaxis reaction of a vaccine

Other conditions may apply

According to a release from the hospital on Wednesday, Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research’s study coincides with a broader nationwide effort, Operation Warp Speed, which set a goal to develop a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.

“No vaccine or specific antiviral treatment is currently available to fight COVID-19, and the best prevention method currently is to avoid exposure. There is an urgent public health need for rapid development of a vaccine to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Richard G. Pellegrino MD, PhD, CEO and President of the Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research.

Health insurance is not required nor needed to sign up, and participants will receive study-related care at no cost.

You can learn more about the study and how to sign up at arkansascovidvaccine.com.