Beat the heat and stay cool

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — You might want to stay indoors until the sun goes down because it’s really hot and there is a heat advisory in effect for some people.

Fayetteville Fire Department, Captain Rusty Hulse said that if you can avoid the outdoors than you should. That’s because the high temperatures and humidity can be dangerous for some people.

The heat advisory is in effect until seven o’clock Friday night in the River Valley. The combination of the high temperatures and humidity combined will create a high heat index value of over 105. It will also be hot and humid throughout the weekend across NWA.

On days like this, Hulse recommends going out earlier in the day or after the sun goes down when the temperatures are much cooler. He said if you go outside, stay in the shade when you can, wear a hat, avoid working out, or any strenuous activities and have plenty of water on hand.

“Watch for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat strokes, if you start getting cramps and clammy skin you’re getting close to heat exhaustion. When you stop sweating and getting chills and disorientation then you’re on your way to a heat stroke and that is a life-threatening condition,” said Hulse.

This is also a time to keep an eye on the elderly and young children. They are the most vulnerable during high temperatures.

If you have any pets bring them inside.