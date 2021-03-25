Benton County plans vaccinations for 10,000 people in less than 3 months

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County plans to vaccinate at least 10,000 people in less than three months.

The Benton County Division of Public Safety and Collier Drug Stores are working together to create a COVID-19 vaccination destination at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Each Wednesday, beginning March 31, there will be 1,000 doses ready to go into the arms of Benton County residents.

Director of Benton County Emergency Management Matt Waddle says having the multi-week indoor clinic should put people’s minds at ease. “If you have any kind of doubt or concern or question about the vaccine you tend to feel rushed when you’re in a drive-thru environment. So having a walk-in setting allows those patients to come in, talk to the provider, have that one-on-one dialog on any concerns or issues with the vaccination before getting it.”

The clinic for next week is already full and and an appointment is needed to get a vaccine.

For more information, call 479-935-4316. Appointments can be made here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers