Benton County reports first coronavirus-related death

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is reporting its first death related to the novel coronavirus, county coroner Daniel Oxford confirmed on Wednesday.

The patient was a 98-year-old woman with “an underlining (sic) medical history” who was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8 after being tested for the virus by her primary care physician a day earlier.

She entered hospice care on May 14 and died on May 22, according to a release from Oxford.

The woman died in “her Private Bentonville area residence” and the case is not associated with any long-term care facility or area hospital, Oxford said.

‘This is a natural death and is no need for additional public alarm. The family respectfully request privacy in this very tragic time while they mourn and honor the exceptional life of a 98yr old family Matriarch,” he said in the release.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday reports 162 active cases of COVID-19 in Benton County and 153 recoveries.

