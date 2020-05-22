Bentonville community center opens leisure pool this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville community center members will be able to enjoy the leisure pool just in time for memorial weekend.

The leisure pool is usually open all year long but closed down because of COVID-19 and Saturday it will be back. The pool has a playground, beach-like entry and a basketball hoop.

Parks and Recreation Director, David Wright said for now it will only be open to members and you must have a mask to get it. Guests will need to register and will go through a screening process. They will also be given wipes to wipe down the furniture before and after use.

Lifeguards will be on-site making sure everyone stays safe.

“We’re all used to going to the swimming pool and the lifeguard reminding us to not run, now the lifeguards will be reminding us to practice social distancing while they are there and its really about being respectful to others while you’re there in the facility,” said Wright.

There are two, two-hour-long sessions one at 11:30 am and a second at 3:30pm with plenty of time in between for staff to disinfect all of the furniture, power wash the deck and get it ready for the next group.

Wright said they are easing back into reopening and hopes to have it open to the general public in a few weeks.