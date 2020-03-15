Multiple NWA, River Valley school districts to close Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement, a great deal of Arkansas public schools chose to forgo the optional day and close Monday.
So far the districts that decided to suspend activities Monday are:
- Bentonville Public Schools
- Rogers Public Schools
- Elkins Public Schools
- Fort Smith Public Schools
- Springdale Public Schools
- Greenwood Public Schools
- Fayetteville Public Schools
- Prairie Grove Public Schools
- Gravette Public Schools
- Pea Ridge Public Schools
- Farmington Public Schools
- Ozark Public Schools
- Haas Hall Academy
- Shiloh Christian Schools
- St. Joseph’s Catholic School
- Union Christian Academy Fort Smith
- Waldron Public School
- West Fork Public Schools
- Clarksville Public Schools
- Van Buren Public Schools
More schools will likely follow, stay with KNWA/KFTA for updates.