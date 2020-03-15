Closings
Multiple NWA, River Valley school districts to close Monday

Coronavirus

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement, a great deal of Arkansas public schools chose to forgo the optional day and close Monday.

So far the districts that decided to suspend activities Monday are:

More schools will likely follow, stay with KNWA/KFTA for updates.

