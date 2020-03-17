Billboard Music Awards rescheduled

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KNWA/KFTA) — NBC announced Tuesday afternoon that the 2020 Billboard Music Awards show scheduled to be filmed live April 29th has been moved to a later date.

In a joint statement released by NBC and Dick Clark Productions, the two said,

“In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff, we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. DCP and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

Officials say that those who have purchased tickets can still attend the show on the rescheduled date.

Ticket holders who will not be able to attend the rescheduled date may request a refund at their original point of purchase.