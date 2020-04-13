Bird feeders installed at nursing homes boost mental health

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — For the past month, nursing homes have suspended in-person visitations to protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Isolation can be tough for anyone, now imagine being at a nursing home and not being able to get visits from loved ones like you’re used to. Well, a project at a local nursing home is changing that bringing another visitor to keep residents engaged and mentally healthy.

The COVID-19 crisis has put a stop to all in-person visits at nursing homes across the state leaving staff to find creative ways to entertain their residents.

“It’s not only keeping them physically healthy but it’s a day to day treatment plan just to keep them mentally healthy,” Jessica Biggs.

“One of the challenges with somebody at a nursing home is that they are limited in their abilities. This is another level of restriction on them and it was unexpected,” said Andy Cooper.

Clinical Director for Still Waters Family Counseling, Andy Cooper, says some residents can have a hard time adjusting to the changes and this could lead to depression or feelings of grief.

Jessica Biggs, the Assistant Director of Nursing at Springdale Health and Rehab facility, put together a plan to fight that.

“Bird feeders for windows was passed around as an idea, it really stuck with me and I thought this is something I can do.”

Biggs reached out to several businesses to sponsor bird feeders at her nursing home. With the help of Sam’s club, RC Express and personal contributions Biggs was able to get roughly 300 bird feeders.

Now residents at 5 nursing homes have bird feeders right outside their windows.

“They get used to seeing these birds or these frequent visitors and they look forward to it. It has now become a daily routine for them.”

Cooper says nature has a way of bringing people a sense of peace during challenging times. “It gives the elder the opportunity to be able to calm themselves and be able to focus on the beautiful creation around them.”

“I think everybody can agree that when you watch birds or when you listen to them, being a part of nature is really a meditative process for them.”

Biggs says she is focused on getting feeders to veteran’s homes next and hopes the project continues to grow to fill nursing homes across the state.