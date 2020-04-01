Black Hills Energy commits $375,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Hills Energy announced a commitment of $375,000 to assist communities in their relief efforts against the coronavirus.

The donation will assist eight states across Black Hills Energy’s service area, including a donation of more than $20,000 to the state of Arkansas.

The assistance will be given to local non-profit and emergency relief organizations to be used immediately on needs identified by the state.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically, as we witness it impact communities where our families, friends and customers live, work and raise families,” said Black Hills Energy president and chief executive officer. As a provider of critical electric and gas services, we are committed to ensuring all the communities we serve maintain access to these services, but our care for our customers goes well beyond providing these services. We have been by our customers’ sides throughout all of the challenges over the last 136 years and will continue to do so through this challenge too.” Linn Evans, President and CEO of Black Hills Energy

Earlier this month, Black Hills announced other measures to contribute to relief efforts including more relaxed payment plans, a temporary suspension of disconnections, and a partnership with the Salvation Army.