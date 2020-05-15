“Blue Light Rapist” dies from COVID-19 at Cummins Unit

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Cummins Unit inmate, Robert Todd Burmingham, died Wednesday, May 13, from COVID-19, the governor confirmed at the daily briefing on Thursday, May 14.

Burmingham, 54, was serving a life sentence for rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. He was arrested in 1997 in Cross County, Arkansas. He lived in the Pine Tree area, in St. Francis County. He was married and had two daughters.

He was called the “Blue Light Rapist” because he would use a flashing blue light mounted on the dashboard of his vehicle, pull over women, and would sexually assault them.

Burmingham is the eighth COVID-19 related death at the Cummins Unit. One other inmate has died, and that cause of death is pending an autopsy by the medical examiner in Little Rock.